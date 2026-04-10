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Georgia

Scenic Southern cities tarnished by homeless crime scourge must hold ‘feet to the fire,’ GOP lawmaker warns

Rep. Houston Gaines says House Bill 295 would make local governments financially liable for non-enforcement

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Georgia bill would hit cities in their 'pocketbook' for failing to enforce laws on camping and panhandling Video

Georgia bill would hit cities in their 'pocketbook' for failing to enforce laws on camping and panhandling

Rep. Houston Gaines says HB 295 would let property owners seek compensation when cities fail to enforce the law.

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One of the South’s most recognizable postcard settings is facing growing concerns over homelessness, encampments and public safety, with critics warning the issues are spreading beyond Savannah’s storybook streets to other scenic Georgia cities.

Now, a Republican lawmaker says it’s time to hold "local governments’ feet to the fire."

State Rep. Houston Gaines, who is running for Congress, is backing legislation aimed at forcing cities like Savannah, Athens and Atlanta to more aggressively enforce laws on illegal camping, loitering and panhandling.

"What we have done with this legislation is we're going to put those local governments' feet to the fire and we're going to make sure they're enforcing the laws that they are supposed to be enforcing, whether that's on illegal camping or loitering or panhandling," Gaines told Fox News Digital.

ONE OF AMERICA'S PRETTIEST CITIES SCRAMBLES TO RECLAIM STORYBOOK STREETS FROM HOMELESS CAMPS, DRUG DENS

Homeless person rests on a bench

An unhoused individual rests on a bench in Reynolds Square on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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Gaines, who lives in Athens, said the issue goes beyond visible homelessness and has become a broader public-order and crime problem affecting business owners, homeowners, students and visitors.

"I've had a constituent who when she left town for vacation she came back and noticed that a homeless person had been in her pool for the last week," Gaines said.

He also described the kinds of complaints he says he hears from business owners and property owners in Georgia.

"Business owners get [at their storefront] at 5:30 in the morning and they got someone sleeping on their front porch," he said. "Or they had someone that's defecated right in front of their business."

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bert Brantley has also said the impact is felt daily across the business community.

"Our businesses, workers, and downtown residents expect our public safety system to identify those committing crimes and deliver consequences for those illegal activities," Brantley said in November 2024.

Downtown Savannah, Georgia. View of City Hall.

Located within sight of City Hall is a golden dome that is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. (Richard Burkhart via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Savannah later passed an urban camping ordinance prohibiting camping, storing personal property in public spaces and obstructing sidewalks or traffic.

Since the law took effect, the city says enforcement has led to 179 citations and 15 arrests. Officials also say 135 individuals have engaged with service providers, with roughly 30% entering shelters after contact with authorities.

Gaines argued that local governments in other Georgia cities have not gone far enough and said that has left residents and business owners stuck paying the price.

"There's serious expenses and consequences for property owners, homeowners that are putting up security cameras or fencing, or business owners, gas stations, storefronts," he said. "Some in Atlanta are having to hire full-time security."

A man standing near a homeless encampment in Atlanta

A homeless camp was being cleared by the city of Atlanta on Jan. 16, 2025. (Fox News)

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He said House Bill 295 is designed to pressure local officials to act by making local governments financially liable when property owners suffer losses because laws against illegal camping, loitering, panhandling and related activity are not being enforced.

Under the bill, property owners can seek compensation for documented mitigation costs or reduced property value tied to a "policy, pattern, or practice" of non-enforcement or the maintenance of a public nuisance.

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"The way to hit these local governments is in their pocketbook," Gaines said. "It's the way to really take on some of these folks and that's why I think this bill is going to be so effective."

Botanical Garden in Athens Georgia

Tulips in full bloom at the entrance to the Children's Garden at the State Botanical Gardens of Georgia and on the eve of the first day of spring in Athens. Ga., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Critics have argued that tougher enforcement can simply move homeless individuals, drug users and loiterers into neighboring areas rather than solve deeper problems. Gaines rejected that argument and said the bill is also intended to force local governments to provide services.

"Our goal here, we're not criminalizing homelessness. We're trying to help individuals who are homeless," Gaines said. "And the way to do that is to force these local governments to clean up the areas of homeowners and business owners, but it's also to ensure these individuals get the help they need."

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"When you go to downtown Athens now, when you go to dinner with, you know, your family, you're going to be harassed by homeless people," Gaines said. "And that wasn't the case even five, six, seven, eight years ago. Our downtown has changed tremendously."

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"The number of people who I talk to that don't even feel comfortable going downtown Athens for dinner, you know, it's very unfortunate," Gaines said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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