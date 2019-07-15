Chilling new details emerge in Savannah Spurlock case

A Kentucky State Police detective testified Monday that Savannah Spurlock’s body was found naked and wrapped in several black garbage bags in a 19-inch grave with her feet bound by tape.

The details were revealed during a preliminary hearing for David Sparks who is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Spurlock was spotted leaving a bar in Richmond, Ky., on Jan. 4 with three men before she vanished. Her disappearance prompted a seven-month-long search for the 23-year-old mother of four.

A rug was also found behind Spurlock’s body when it was discovered last week during a search of Sparks' parents’ home in Garrard County, Ky, Lexington's WTVQ reported. Detective Tye Chavies of the Kentucky State Police testified Monday that the rug came from Sparks’ bedroom in the home and that he sent a text to his sister on Jan. 5, asking her where she purchased the rug.

Sparks was later spotted on surveillance footage at Walmart purchasing a rug similar to that of the one found with Spurlock’s body, the detective said in court. Blood found in a closet in Sparks’ home matched Spurlock’s DNA, he said.

“A lot of stuff that he revealed that we didn’t know," Spurlock’s friend Sabrina Speratos told Lancaster's WKYT. "I personally didn’t know. That was rough. It’s emotional. It’s hard to talk about. You hope to never hear anything like that. It’s pretty gruesome.”

Sparks is the primary suspect in the case but so far has not been charged with murder.

After Monday’s hearing, the case was sent to a grand jury who will decide whether to indict Sparks on charges related to Spurlock’s disappearance. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Authorities have not said if they plan to make more arrests related to the case.