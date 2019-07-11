Kentucky police, FBI searching home linked to Savannah Spurlock's disappearance

Several law enforcement agencies began a search Wednesday night of what is believed to be the last known location of missing Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock who disappeared seven months ago after leaving a bar in January, officials said.

Spurlock, a mom of four who had given birth to twins in December, was last seen on surveillance video Jan. 4 after leaving the Other Bar in Lexington with two men. Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police with the Richmond Police Department, told Fox News that Spurlock’s last known location was at a home in Garrard County – located some 40 miles from the bar.

SAVANNAH SPURLOCK DISAPPEARANCE: HOME TIED TO MAN QUESTIONED IN KENTUCKY MOM CASE SEARCHED, POLICE SAY

Kentucky State Police said they received a tip around 5 p.m. on Wednesday that lead them back to a Garrard County residence. The house belongs to the parents of one of the men Spurlock was last seen with, police said, according to Lexington’s WLEX-TV. Police have searched the home several times before in the months since Spurlock went missing.

FBI Louisville Evidence Response Team, Kentucky State Police troopers, Richmond Police officers and reps from the coroner’s office began searching the home around 10:30 p.m. after being granted a warrant, WDRB reported. A body has not been found at this time, police said. The coroner’s office was called in as a precaution in case a discovery is made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police questioned the two men seen on surveillance as well as a third man but have not filed charges against them. Search and rescue teams that specialize in K9 searches swept the cornfields and a bridge near the home where the mother of four was last tracked in the months since her disappearance. In April, police received a tip that lead them to search a cave but nothing was found, WLEX-TV reported.

Fox News’ Cristina Corbin, Kathleen Joyce and Matt Finn contributed to this report.