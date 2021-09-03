Expand / Collapse search
New York flooding: Before-and-after satellite images show Hurricane Ida aftermath in NY, NJ

Hurricane left at least 46 people dead across 5 states

By Yaron Steinbuch | New York Post
Dramatic satellite images show the catastrophic flooding Hurricane Ida left in its wake in New York and New Jersey, when the storm’s tail-end battered the Northeast.

The superstorm left at least 46 people dead across five states, including 25 in the Garden State and at least 13 in the Big Apple

The record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flooding and damage in multiple communities on both sides of the Hudson River.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 01: People make their way in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 01: People make their way in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

General view of the 206 route partially flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

General view of the 206 route partially flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

AFTER IDA SOAKS NORTHEAST, CLEANUP AND MOURING CONTINUE

Before-and-after photos capture a waterlogged Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, the Major Deegan Expressway turned into a river, and various shocking scenes from Jersey, including Somerville, Manville, South Bound Brook and New Brunswick — showing the towns submerged in muddy water.

Dozens of homes also were destroyed by tornadoes spawned by the storm in New Jersey.

At least 20 homes in Mullica Hill were leveled by one of the powerful twisters.

A majority of the victims in New Jersey were people who drowned after their vehicles were caught in flash floods, some dying in their submerged cars and others getting swept away after exiting into fast-moving water.

In New York, a 2-year-old boy and his parents drowned in a basement apartment in Queens when the rapidly rising floodwaters trapped them.

The hurricane also knocked out power and brought the subway system to a standstill — and prompted the first-ever flash flood emergency for the Big Apple as it left a trail of devastation up the North East from Maryland to New York.

