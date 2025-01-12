Santa Monica police release mugshots of suspects accused of trying to loot during California wildfires

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) recently released the identities of nearly a dozen attempted burglary suspects within Palisades Fire evacuation zones in Santa Monica, none of whom live in the town, police said.

Six of the 10 suspects were in possession of "burglary tools," according to officials. All traveled to the disaster area from out of town.

The department has arrested 39 people in evacuation zones since the start of the Palisades Fire, SMPD told Fox News.

Those not charged with attempted burglary were picked up for curfew violations, drug possession, warrants, parole and probation violations and other charges.

None of the 39 arrested are from Santa Monica, officials said.

One of the burglary suspects, Joshua Kaliel Love, 29, ran from officers and was caught with a dagger, window-breaking tool, mask, gloves and narcotics, according to police. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Two other burglary suspects, Dominic Pachecomanga, 18, and Miguel Angel Dorantes, 22, were traveling in a van without ID and had gloves, burglary tools, dark clothing, ski masks and large tote bags, officials said.

Pachecomanga and Dorantes allegedly had the Watch Duty app, which tracks fire and evacuation zones, opened on their phones, according to police.

Gabriel Isaih Stokes, 27, was arrested after a plate reader marked the car he was driving in Santa Monica as a stolen vehicle, according to the department. He was found with a stolen California ID, other fake IDs, burglary tools, a black beanie and ski mask and large bags, police said.

Stokes was previously charged with burglary, robbery and grand theft, officials said.