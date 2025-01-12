LAPD responds to Kamala Harris' California home in Palisades Fire evacuation zone, 2 men detained: reports

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a potential burglary call at Vice President Harris' home in Brentwood, California, located within the Palisades Fire evacuation zone early Sunday, according to local reports.



The LAPD confirmed to KTLA that officers detained two people at Harris' home while the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time curfew was in effect.



A call reporting the potential burglary at Harris' property on Bundy Drive, north of Sunset Drive, came into the West Los Angeles station around 4:40 a.m., KTLA reported. Officers responded to the scene and found two men in the area.

According to KTLA, the LAPD initially detained the two individuals for breaking curfew but have since released them, reporting that no evidence suggested a crime was being committed.

KNBC reported that the two men were not on Harris' property when they were detained and that there was no evidence that they had entered the vice president's property.



One law enforcement source told KNBC, "they likely had no idea where they were."

It's unclear why the pair was in the area near Harris' property and whether the matter would be investigated further.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD for comment early Sunday but did not immediately hear back.

KNBC reported that Harris' home is guarded by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the LAPD's Metropolitan Division, Dignitary Protection Detail.

The Palisades Fire pushed toward Brentwood on Saturday as high winds were expected to return, complicating the response. According to CAL Fire's latest update, the Palisades Fire is 11% contained and has burned 23,707 acres.

As of Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County medical examiner reported the California wildfire death toll climbed to at least 16 people, including five who died in the Palisades Fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.