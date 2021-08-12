San Francisco police make second arrest over a year after 6-year-old boy shot during fireworks show

A second suspect, a teenager, was arrested in San Francisco more than a year after a deadly shooting during a Fourth of July fireworks display last summer claimed the life of 6-year-old Jace Young.

Young was rushed to the hospital on July 4, 2020, after gunfire rang out around 10:44 p.m. near Whitfield Court in the Bayview District. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the boy did not survive, police said. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail investigators developed information that led to the identity of two suspects. It wasn’t until Wednesday that officers from the Northern Housing Unit and Community Violence Reduction Team located and arrested 18-year-old Deshaune Lumpkin. He was found on the 1100 block of Scott Street, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. He had an outstanding warrant for Young’s homicide.

The first suspect sought in connection to the deadly shooting was arrested eight months ago. On Jan. 6, officers arrested 18-year-old James Harbor of San Francisco and booked him on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Young and the second shooting victim were bystanders and police did not believe the two had been targeted, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

While arrests have been made, police said the incident remains under an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text any tips to TIP411.

"Every kid in our city should be able to enjoy a holiday without fear of being shot," the San Francisco Police Officers Association tweeted in reaction to the most recent arrest made in Young’s death. "The murder of the innocent compromises the feeling of safety for us all."

It’s unclear why it took over a year for investigators to apprehend the second suspect.

This comes just days after a 14-year-old was shot in an unrelated attempted robbery incident by suspects believed also to teenagers. No arrests have been made in connection to that case.

Earlier this month, the police union expressed concern after 45 officers resigned from the force and another five were benched because of serious injuries sustained on the job. The union also has cited an "anti-police, pro-criminal crowd" amid city leadership making other crimes, such as shoplifting and open fentanyl use amongst the homeless population, a pervasive problem in San Francisco.