San Francisco
Published

San Francisco BART shooting near Civic Center leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested: police

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A shooting at the Civic Center BART station in San Francisco on Thursday night has resulted in at least one death and one suspect being taken into custody, officials said.

Police for the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency, who are specifically assigned to the Civic Center, quickly responded to the incident at 8:37 p.m., FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported. The station serves the area where City Hall and other public buildings are located.

SAN FRANCISCO DA BOUDIN'S OFFICE 'THREATENED' INVESTIGATOR MULTIPLE TIMES TO WITHHOLD EVIDENCE: TRANSCRIPT

At least two men were involved in the incident and may have argued before gunshots were fired, a witness told BART police, FOX 2 reported.

A BART train is seen in the San Francisco Bay Area, May 10, 2016.

The Civic Center station was subsequently closed as police investigated the shooting, officials said.

The victim was transported to a hospital but later died, officials said.

San Francisco's City Hall in California.

San Francisco's City Hall in California. (Istock)

The Civic Center station was expected to remain closed overnight until Friday morning, BART said in a statement.

