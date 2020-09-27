Trump Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett faces 'White colonizer' attacks, other criticism from left, media

Democrats, the media and activists have ramped up their attacks against Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nomination to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ibram X. Kendi, an American author who became the new director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University in July, railed against Barrett on Twitter for adopting two Black children from Haiti, equating her and her husband to “White colonizers.”

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity,” Kendi wrote Saturday.

He was responding to a since-deleted tweet about White parents adopting Black children.

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can't be racist,” Kendi continued.

“I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently 'not racist' and the bots completely change what I’m saying to ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.’ These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.”

The conservative Barrett, 48, currently serves as a judge on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. She is a devout Catholic and a working mother to seven children, including two adopted children from Haiti. She previously clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, and is devoted to the literal interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism.

Critics claim her nomination risks an overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion, as well as the Affordable Care Act or ObamaCare.

“Make no mistake: A vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions of Americans and to end protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions in the middle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Sunday.

Other Democrats, including Sen. Ed Markey, who co-authored the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have also threatened to pack the Supreme Court.

A member of the Hollywood elite, actress Debra Messing, accused Trump of pushing to have Barrett approved for the Supreme Court before November so she can vote him in for a second term if the election results are contested.

Meanwhile, songwriter Diane Warren said Barrett was a hybrid of Aunt Lydia, a character in "The Handmaid’s Tale," and a Stepford wife.

Newsweek had to run a correction after incorrectly reporting that Barrett was affiliated with the same group that inspired "The Handmaid’s Tale," the popular Amazon series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood depicting a fictional society that forces the few remaining fertile women into sexual servitude.

The publication incorrectly claimed that the novel was based on People of Praise, a Christian parachurch organization based in South Bend, Ind., which Barrett and her husband both have ties to. Atwood has never said "The Handmaid’s Tale" was inspired by People of Praise, and a 2017 profile on the author published by The New Yorker mentions a newspaper clipping as part of her research for the book of a different Catholic group, People of Hope.

Barrett is Trump's third Supreme Court nomination. after Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.