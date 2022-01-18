Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

San Diego police seeking tips for missing woman, 19, who traveled to city to 'sleep on the beach'

She has never been reported missing before, police said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police on Monday evening asked the public for help in finding a missing at-risk woman, 19, who hasn't been heard from her family after traveling from New York to San Diego last week. 

Serena Stevens, 19, was reported missing by her sister on Monday after she arrived in the city in the early hours on Jan. 12, according to the San Diego Police Department. Family members said they last spoke with her Jan. 13.

Stevens told her sister she was going to head to the West Coast and "sleep on the beach," police said.

VIRGINIA MAN ARRESTED IN ‘ABDUCTION’ OF MISSING STORE CLERK AHREAL SMITH LAST SEEN TAKING OUT TRASH AFTER WORK

Serena Stevens, 19, was reported missing by her sister on Monday after traveling from New York to San Diego last week

Serena Stevens, 19, was reported missing by her sister on Monday after traveling from New York to San Diego last week (San Diego POlice Department)

Police said she posted photos and videos on social media of the coastline and areas possibly in Ocean Beach, a neighborhood about seven miles northwest of downtown San Diego. 

Stevens has never been reported missing before, police said. 

SON OF MISSING ILLINOIS WOMAN ASKS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FOR HELP FINDING HER

She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 619-531-2000.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money