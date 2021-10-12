San Diego newlyweds lose home they just finished remodeling in plane crash

A newlywed couple had just finished remodeling their Southern California home when it was engulfed in flames after a plane crashed into their San Diego neighborhood and killed at least two people, according to a local report.

The couple, identified as Courtney and Cody, bought the home in June, according to KGTV, and spent the following months remodeling before losing all of their possessions after a two-engine Cessna C340 nose-dived into the ground and crashed through the house.

SAN DIEGO PLANE CRASH: AT LEAST 2 DEAD, INCLUDING CARDIOLOGIST

"They just finished remodel yesterday," Breana King, the sister of one of the newlyweds, told the station. "It could have been different, we’re just really lucky."

Both Courtney and Cody were at work at the time of the fatal crash, and their dog was in the care of a family member, the station reported.

The Cessna 340 smashed into a UPS van and then hit houses just after noon Monday in Santee, a suburb of 50,000 people.

Dr. Sugata Das, who worked for the Yuma Regional Medical Center, was identified as one of the victims in the Santee crash, KYMA reported, citing the facility. A second victim was identified as a UPS driver who was inside the van at the time of the crash. Two others were rushed to nearby hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

While Courtney and Cody's home was empty, neighbors rushed to rescue an elderly couple believed to be in their 70s from a burning home next door. The elderly woman was pulled out through a window, while her husband was rescued from the backyard, resident Michael Keely said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane, which was reportedly owned by Das, had departed from Yuma, Ariz., and was scheduled to land at Montgomery-Gibb Executive Airport in San Diego.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are handling the investigation.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Louis Casiano along with The Associated Press contributed to this report.