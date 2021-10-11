Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Plane crashes in California neighborhood near high school, damaging homes

There was no further information available regarding possible fatalities or injuries

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood of San Diego County Monday afternoon, damaging some homes, authorities said. 

The crash happened just after noon near Santana High School. At least two homes were damaged, the county sheriff’s office told Fox News. 

There was no further information available regarding possible fatalities or injuries. 

Images shared on social media showed a home engulfed in flames with clouds of billowing black smoke. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates. 

