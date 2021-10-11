Plane crashes in California neighborhood near high school, damaging homes

A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood of San Diego County Monday afternoon, damaging some homes, authorities said.

The crash happened just after noon near Santana High School. At least two homes were damaged, the county sheriff’s office told Fox News.

There was no further information available regarding possible fatalities or injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Images shared on social media showed a home engulfed in flames with clouds of billowing black smoke.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.