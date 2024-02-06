Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Samurai sword-wielding man arrested in Washington state Walmart after screaming threats, police say

Walmart in Vancouver, Washington, evacuated as officers tracked down suspect

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A man wielding a samurai sword was arrested inside a Walmart store in Washington over the weekend after he yelled and threatened to hurt people, authorities said.

Ravi Saxena, 43, was reported to be walking in traffic with the sword just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of SE 192 Avenue in Vancouver, Washington, the Vancouver Police Department said.

Saxena walked toward a Walmart parking lot while "screaming and threatening to hurt people," police said.

Officers arrived just after Saxena entered the store. Police immediately evacuated customers from inside the Walmart while they tracked down the suspect. 

Ravi Saxena was allegedly armed with a samurai sword as he threatened to hurt people near a Walmart parking lot in Vancouver, Washington. He entered the store just before officers arrived. (Vancouver Police Department)

Saxena complied with police and surrendered without further incident, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Ravi Saxena was also found with a 5-inch pocketknife in his possession, according to authorities. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police seized the samurai sword and a 5-inch pocketknife from the suspect.

Saxena was arrested for felony harassment, dangerous weapon and displaying a weapon. No further details about the incident were immediately provided.

Officers evacuated shoppers from the Walmart store and located Ravi Saxena. The suspect surrendered to police without incident. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver is a city located on Washington’s border with Oregon and is less than 10 miles from Portland. 