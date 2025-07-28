Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Sailboat sinks near Miami Beach after crash with barge, leaving 6 hospitalized

Swift rescue operation saves 1 adult, 5 children from waters near Miami Beach

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
Six people were pulled from the water near Star Island in Miami Beach after a barge struck the sailboat they were in, authorities said.

The two-vessel incident happened Monday morning, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"All six victims, an adult female and five juveniles, were recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital for treatment," an FWC spokesperson said in a statement.

Three children were taken to a hospital in critical condition, local WSVN reported, and one was taken in stable condition. Police told the TV station the children are between the ages of eight and 12.

Miami Beach boating accident aerial

Florida authorities rescued an adult and five juveniles after a two-vessel collision near Star Island, with children ages 8-12 in critical condition following the accident on July 28, 2025.  (WSVN)

MDFR said the call about a submerged vessel with missing occupants came in at 11:14 a.m. The county agency assisted Miami Beach Fire and City of Miami Fire Rescue on the call. 

Sailboat sinking rescue near Miami

A sailboat sank in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach on July 28, 2025.  (WSVN)

"Divers were deployed to search for the missing occupants. Thanks to the swift rescue response from all agencies, all persons were located and removed from the water," an MDFR spokesperson said in a statement. 

Boat accident off Miami Beach

Multiple agencies responded to the call for a submerged vessel with missing occupants near Miami Beach on July 28, 2025.  (WSVN)

FWC is leading the investigation into the boating accident.