South African elephant kills tourist who was trying to save children at Kruger National Park

Police investigating after elephant tramples man to death at Kruger National Park

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
An elephant in South Africa’s Kruger National Park trampled a tourist to death as he was trying to protect children, officials say. 

The incident Sunday involving 59-year-old Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed from the South African town of Mkhondo remains under investigation by law enforcement, according to South African National Parks. 

"Initial eyewitness accounts indicate that the family parked close to the Malelane reception area and children ran past the bridge into the bush whereupon an individual elephant from a nearby herd charged them. The deceased rushed to assist the children and that is when he was chased and trampled by one of the animals," the agency said. "He succumbed to his injuries on the scene." 

"On the day of the incident, the animal responsible for the death could not be identified as there were several of them in the vicinity and they immediately moved away while people were trying to save the life of the deceased," it added. 

Elephants at Kruger National Park

Elephants are seen at Kruger National Park in South Africa in December 2022. (Murat Ozgur Guvendik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

South African National Parks also said it offers its "heartfelt condolences to the Ammed family and wishes them strength in this difficult time." 

The agency said on its website that "In most of the national parks there is a possible threat from dangerous animals" and "In such parks guests may only [leave] vehicles in designated areas. 

"No part of your body may protrude from a window or sunroof and doors should remain closed at all times," it warned. 

Elephant walks in South Africa

An elephant similar to the one pictured above charged at the tourist as he was trying to bring children to safety inside Kruger National Park, officials say. (Murat Ozgur Guvendik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Park officials describe elephants as "usually peaceful animals" but note that they "may become aggressive when sick, injured or harassed." 

"Elephants may run at the threat in a demonstration or real charge. Most charges are mock charges which are broken off before the target is reached," South African National Parks said. 

Herd of elephants

South Africa National Parks says elephants may become aggressive if they feel harassed. (Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images)

"However, if an attack is followed through, an elephant is quite capable of killing another elephant, other animals (including humans) or wrecking cars," it added. 

