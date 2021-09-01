Sacramento students stranded in Afghanistan: 'Some' of 27 kids 'may be in transit' out of country

"Some" of the estimated 27 students from Sacramento who were stranded in Afghanistan as of Tuesday after U.S. troops left Kabul "may be in transit" out of the country.

The San Juan Unified School District, where the students and their 19 families are from, told Fox News on Wednesday that the numbers of students stuck in and leaving Afghanistan "continue to change rapidly."

"We believe that some of these families may be in transit out of Afghanistan, as we have not been able to reach many of them in the last few days," school district communications director Raj Rai said in a statement. "We stand ready to support these students and families in whatever way that we can, and are working closely with state officials to provide them information as we receive it from our families."

The school district has been in contact with "multiple congressional offices to coordinate information and offer help," including California Democratic Rep. Ami Bera's office.

Bera’s office on Tuesday confirmed in an email to Fox News that it "urgently flagged this with the Department of Defense and State Department" but had "not received an update from DOD or State." The congresswoman's office confirmed on Wednesday morning that it still had not heard from anyone within the Biden administration.

Rai previously told The Sacramento Bee that 29 students from 19 families were stranded in the country.

Bera began working with the school district after reading the Bee’s previous reporting on the subject.

The Cajon Valley Union School District is also reporting that one of its families is still stuck in Afghanistan after all U.S. troops left the country on Monday.

Neither the DOD nor the State Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News regarding the Sacramento and San Diego-area students.

El Cajon and Sacramento have large refugee populations, and students were likely visiting relatives in Afghanistan over the summer before U.S. withdrawal efforts were underway.

The State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory — the most severe travel advisory level — on Tuesday "due to civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, terrorism, kidnapping and COVID-19," an alert on the department's website reads.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.