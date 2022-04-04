Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Sacramento police make first arrest in mass shooting that left six dead, a dozen wounded

Police have recovered more than 100 shell casings at the scene

By Paul Best | Fox News
Mass shooting in Sacramento, multiple shooters involved Video

Mass shooting in Sacramento, multiple shooters involved

Fox News senior correspondent Claudia Cowan details what we know so far about the Sacramento shooting on 'Fox Report.'

The Sacramento Police Department made the first arrest on Monday related to a mass shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning that left six people dead and 12 others wounded. 

Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested on Monday morning and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will review evidence and could file additional charges. 

Martin also has an active warrant out of Riverside County that was issued in 2015 for allegedly inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, according to court records. 

The Sacramento Police Department SWAT team has served search warrants at three residences and recovered at least one handgun in the wake of the shooting. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Sunday that a stolen handgun was also recovered at the scene. 

  • Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Image 1 of 3

    Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022.  (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

  • Sacramento shooting
    Image 2 of 3

    A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

  • Sacramento shooting
    Image 3 of 3

    A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, multiple shooters opened fired in downtown Sacramento as people flooded out of bars and restaurants. 

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters," Lester said at a press conference. 

SACRAMENTO MASS SHOOTING VICTIMS ID'D, HUNT FOR GUNMEN CONTINUES

Three men and three women were killed by gunfire, while a dozen others were wounded and are being treated at area hospitals. 

Johntaya Alexander, 21, pictured right, was identified as one of the six victims killed Sunday. Johntaya is pictured here with her father, who shared the photo.

Johntaya Alexander, 21, pictured right, was identified as one of the six victims killed Sunday. Johntaya is pictured here with her father, who shared the photo. (Family Handout via KTVU)

The six deceased victims were identified on Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29. 

Investigators recovered more than 100 shell casings at the scene, which spans multiple city blocks, and located at least three buildings and three vehicles that were hit by gunfire. 

Members of the public have sent in dozens of videos and photo files, and police are encouraging people to submit anything that might can be used as evidence.

  • Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Image 1 of 3

    Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

  • Emergency personnel walk near the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Image 2 of 3

    Emergency personnel walk near the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

  • Downtown Sacramento shooting
    Image 3 of 3

    (Associated Press)

It was the second mass shooting this year in Sacramento after a man shot and killed his three daughters, a chaperone, and himself during a supervised visitation in a church in February.

The city also saw a 30% increase in homicides last year, according to police data. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

