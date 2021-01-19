Sacramento deputy, K-9, suspect killed in shootout: officials

A sheriff’s deputy, K-9 and suspect were killed in a shootout early Tuesday morning after a brief chase, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputy was not identified but worked on the force for six years. Another deputy has been hospitalized in stable condition, the office said.

KCRA, a local station, reported that authorities got into a car chase with the suspect that came to an end in a parking lot in Cal Expo. The report said the suspect was inside the vehicle and the volley of gunfire occurred after the police dog was deployed.

The report said that it was not immediately clear why the suspect was pursued by the deputies.