Alaska
Published

Russian military aircraft intercepted over Alaska ADIZ in 'routine' incident, NORAD says

NORAD scrambled two F-16 fighters to intercept the Russian aircraft

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Four Russian aircraft were detected and intercepted over the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday in what NORAD called a "routine" incident. 

Two F-16 fighter jets were dispatched by NORAD to intercept the Russian aircraft, which included a TU-95 BEARH-H and SU-35 fighter jet. 

  • Russian TU-95
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE PHOTO: A Russian Tu-95 Bear long rang bomber aircraft seen here in a file photo released by the U.S. Navy.  (Navy Visual News Service/AFP via Getty Images)

  • fighter jet
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE PHOTO: A Sukhoi Su-35 multi-role fighter jet seen outside Moscow, Russia.  (REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin )

NORAD also sent out two F-35A fighters, an E-3 Sentry, and two KC-135 Stratotankers to assist. 

"Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, nor is the activity seen as provocative," NORAD said in a statement on Tuesday. 

AMERICANS TOLD TO LEAVE RUSSIA ‘IMMEDIATELY’ OR FACE FALSE ARRESTS, US WARNS

Since 2007, Russian aircraft have been intercepted in the North American ADIZ six to seven times a year. 

Two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected and tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada in September, while a Russian surveillance plane entered the Alaska ADIZ in August. 

FILE PHOTO: A F-35 fighter jet from the U.S. Air Force refuels during the annual Red Flag military exercise on February 8, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: A F-35 fighter jet from the U.S. Air Force refuels during the annual Red Flag military exercise on February 8, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria     )

The latest incursion comes amid increased tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. Two Dutch F-35s intercepted Russian military aircraft near Polish airspace on Monday, according to defense officials. 

The detection of Russian aircraft on Monday was not related to two unidentified objects that were shot down by NORAD last week, one in northeastern Alaska on Friday and one over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday, according to officials. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest