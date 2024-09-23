Expand / Collapse search
US

Russian aircraft detected, monitored flying through air zone close to U.S.: NORAD

Russia has repeatedly flown aircraft in the ADIZ this September

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Russia is paying a ‘huge price’ for its war with Ukraine: Radoslaw Sikorski Video

Russia is paying a ‘huge price’ for its war with Ukraine: Radoslaw Sikorski

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski discusses the latest news emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war during an appearance on ‘Cavuto Live.’

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced on Monday that four Russian aircraft were recently seen flying through an air zone close to Alaska.

The aircraft were spotted operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) earlier on Monday. In a press release obtained by Fox News, NORAD explained that the Russian aircraft did not enter American air space.

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," NORAD explained. "This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat."

The ADIZ is not considered American sovereign airspace and therefore not seen as provocative. However, Russian aircraft have been spotted in the zone several times in September.

TOP RUSSIAN OFFICIAL LANDS IN IRAN AMID US, UK CONCERNS OVER ALLEGED NUCLEAR DEAL

Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site

Day breaks at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, north of the northernmost town in the United States in Utqiagvik, Alaska, U.S. February 4, 2023.  (U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach/Handout via REUTERS)

On Sept. 16, two Russian IL-38 military planes were detected in the ADIZ, which marked the fourth time since Sept. 11, 2024, that Russian aircraft were spotted in the zone. 

On Sept. 11, the U.S. and Canada intercepted Russian military aircraft, and later detected a pair of TU-142s on Sept. 13.

PUTIN WARNS US, NATO RISK WAR WITH RUSSIA IF LONG-RANGE STRIKE BANS LIFTED FOR UKRAINE

Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site

North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site sits nestled in the Alaska countryside outside of Fort Yukon, Alaska, U.S. March 1, 2023.  (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan/Handout via REUTERS)

"An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security," NORAD's Monday press release added.

NORAD noted that it remains "ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America," if needed.

Radar dome

A radar dome is illuminated at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, north of the northernmost town in the United States in Utqiagvik, Alaska, U.S. February 3, 2023. (U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach/Handout via REUTERS)

"NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to track aircraft and inform appropriate actions," the statement concluded.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.