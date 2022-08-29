Rum Creek Fire in Oregon nearly doubles in size, Gov. Kate Brown declares state of emergency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wildfire spreading in remote southwest Oregon nearly doubled in size over the weekend, prompting Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency as the blaze continues to threaten structures and lives.

The Rum Creek Fire has scorched 8,404 acres as of Sunday, growing from an estimated 4,700 acres the day prior thanks to strong winds and tinder-dry conditions that helped spread the flames, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said.

The wildfire has destroyed one residence and two mining structures since a lightning strike sparked the blaze on Aug. 17, officials said. A 25-year-old firefighter, identified as Logan Taylor, was killed the following day when he was struck by a tree.

A remote area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation, according to information from Josephine County Emergency Management.

FOREST FIRE NORTHEAST OF LOS ANGELES CONTAINED BY 20%

The evacuation included the unincorporated community of Galice. Sections of the Rogue River, which is popular among rafters and fishers, were closed to recreation because of the fire.

Brown’s office on Saturday announced she had invoked an emergency act that cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local firefighters in battling the blaze.

Crews from California were expected to be deployed to help fight the fire, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A heat wave and potential lightning have been forecasted in the area in the coming days — weather conditions that could worsen the situation help fires spread, fire officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.