Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Riley Strain was not 'visibly intoxicated' when served alcohol by Nashville celebrity bars, report finds

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission found 'no concrete evidence' of violations by the Nashville bars owned by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock and Garth Brooks

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Nashville Police release surveillance video of Riley Strain on night he went missing Video

Nashville Police release surveillance video of Riley Strain on night he went missing

Mizzou student Riley Strain, 22, disappeared in downtown Nashville. (Credit: The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Missouri college student Riley Strain was not served booze while visibly intoxicated the night of his disappearance in Nashville, according to findings released by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

On March 8, 2024, Strain went on a fraternity outing in downtown Nashville. The Delta Chi brothers visited celebrity bars in the popular Broadway area of Music City, including Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa and Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

Strain's body was discovered in the Cumberland River after extensive search efforts. A toxicology report released earlier this month lists his cause of death as drowning and ethanol intoxication. The same report released by the chief Tennessee medical examiner also ruled Strain's death accidental.

RILEY STRAIN CAUSE OF DEATH RELEASED: DROWNING, ETHANOL INTOXICATION KILLED COLLEGE STUDENT ON NIGHT OUT

The TABC released a report this week after a "comprehensive investigation," clearing the bars involved on the night of Strain's disappearance of any wrongdoing.

According to the TABC report obtained by Fox News Digital, "While the circumstances of Mr. Strain’s death are tragic, the TABC investigation into whether he was served alcohol while visibly intoxicated on the night of March 8, 2024, did not result in any concrete evidence in the form of eyewitness testimony or video proof of a violation.

Riley Strain Garth Brooks Honky Tonk

A report released by the TABC releases Nashville bars from wrongdoing after college student Riley Strain disappeared the night of March 8. (Getty Images I Associated Press)

"Evidence including toxicology reports demonstrate that Mr. Strain became intoxicated over the course of the evening, but there is no clear evidence that he was served an alcoholic beverage while visibly intoxicated at a licensed premises."

Over the course of the night on March 8, surveillance footage shows Strain visited at least four bars in the area, including Casa Rosa, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and Luke's 32 Bridge Bar.

RILEY STRAIN FOUND: NASHVILLE POLICE LOCATE BODY OF COLLEGE STUDENT WHO WENT MISSING AFTER NIGHT OUT

The frat brothers had visited Luke Bryan's establishment twice that night, once before and then again after bar hopping to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk. Strain drank at least seven alcoholic beverages beforehand, starting with a margarita "at approximately 1630 hours," according to the investigation's findings.

According to witness testimony gathered in the TABC findings, at Luke Bryan's "[a Delta Chi brother] got him two waters because Riley began slurring his speech … since bartender heard Riley's slurred speech, she informed bouncer to eject Riley from roof top bar."

Luke Bryan Nashville bar Riley Strain

A neon sign above the entrance to Luke's 32 Bridge restaurant, bar and live music venue in the entertainment district in Nashville.  (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The report continued to detail the timeline of that evening, adding that "at approximately 2200 hours, Mr. Strain was ejected from Luke's 32 Bridge Bar located at 301 Broadway, Nashville." Strain was seen on surveillance footage leaving the bar alone, and his whereabouts were unknown afterward.

After Strain's accidental death, the TABC "urge[s] all alcohol-serving establishments to provide frequent refresher training to their staff on safe alcohol practices. This essential training, required prior to obtaining a TABC server permit, covers the behavioral effects of alcohol on the body and the factors affecting its absorption." 

Aaron Rummage, director of legislation, policy, and communication for the TABC, added in an email to Fox News Digital, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Strain’s family during this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bars visited by Strain the night of his disappearance did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com