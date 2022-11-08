Rhode Island school bus driver makes GPS error, goes nearly hour off course in Connecticut

A school bus driver in Rhode Island mistakenly ended up in neighboring Connecticut after taking one wrong turn after another, prompting panic from parents wondering where their children had gone.

The driver, who is new, reportedly put the wrong address into the GPS, leading the students from La Salle Academy in Providence on a trip nearly an hour out of the way, according to local NBC affiliate WJAR.

Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when their bus ventured into rural areas and eventually passed a sign welcoming them to Connecticut.

The First Student bus company reportedly said the driver had the wrong address in the GPS for a student pickup.

A parent told the local outlet that the students started texting pictures to their parents showing how far out of the way they had driven, leading at least one parent to track the bus down and demand their child be let off.

The parent reportedly threatened to call the police when the driver refused to let the student off the bus.

Police in Scituate, Rhode Island, eventually responded to the incident and discovered that the driver had the street address right, but accidentally had the city selected as Sterling, Connecticut.

Sterling is about a 45-minute drive west from Providence.

Police and the principal of La Salle Academy maintained the children were never endangered.

A detective escorted the bus back to the school, where frazzled students were late to class but safe, according to the outlet.