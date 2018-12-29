Retired Roman Catholic Bishop Robert Mulvee dies at 88

A retired bishop who led Roman Catholic dioceses in Delaware and Rhode Island has died. He was 88.

A statement posted on the Diocese of Providence's website says former Bishop Robert E. Mulvee died on Friday at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, after a brief illness.

In 1985, Pope John Paul II appointed Mulvee to serve as the seventh Bishop of Wilmington in Delaware. He served in that role for a decade before his appointment to lead the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island. Mulvee retired in 2005.

According to local news outlets, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo described Mulvee in a statement as "a faithful leader of our local Catholic community."

Funeral arrangements for Mulvee weren't immediately announced.