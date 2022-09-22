Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Good News
Published

Retired NYPD officer rescues driver who crashed convertible into North Carolina lake

Car crashed into Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retired New York City police officer jumped into a lake on Wednesday to rescue a driver stuck inside a sinking convertible, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Lake Norman near 643 Williamson Road in Mooresville, Mooresville Fire-Rescue said. 

The car had traveled off the roadway and crashed in the lake when the retired officer, who is also a local resident, happened to be passing by, fire officials said. He jumped into action as the vehicle quickly began to fill up with water and sink.

"The passer-by was able to unbuckle the seatbelt and get the driver out of the vehicle," fire officials said. "A boater jumped into the water and assisted with swimming the driver to a nearby dock."

CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE BLIND DOG THAT FELL INSIDE 15-FOOT HOLE AT CONSTRUCTION SITE

The driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. No details about the driver’s injuries or current condition were immediately released.

The convertible drove off the road and crashed into Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The convertible drove off the road and crashed into Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. (Mooresville Fire-Rescue)

No further details were immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mooresville is a town located about 30 miles north of Charlotte.