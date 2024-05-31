Retired Navy admiral charged with bribery for allegedly offering government contract in exchange for job

Robert Burke, a retired four-star Navy admiral, was arrested Friday for bribery involving a government contract, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Yongchul "Charlie" Kim and Meghan Messenger, co-CEOs of a company not named by the DOJ who allegedly participated in the scheme to get a government contract in exchange for offering Burke a position with the company, were also arrested, a DOJ press release said.

"The law does not make exceptions for admirals or CEOs. Those who pay and receive bribes must be held accountable," Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said. "The urgency is at its greatest when, as here, senior government officials and senior executives are allegedly involved in the corruption."

Burke, who served as vice chief of naval operations, was once the Navy’s second-highest ranking officer.

The company provided a training program for a small part of the Navy from 2018 and 2019, before their contract was terminated.

The company was told by the Navy not to contact Burke, but the three met in Washington, D.C., in July 2021 and Burke allegedly agreed to use his influence to get the company a sole-source contract and urge other Naval officers to use the company for a more widespread training program that Kim estimated would be worth "triple digit millions."

In December 2021, Burke allegedly ordered his staff to award the company a $355,000 contract to train Naval personnel under his command in Italy and Spain and made an unsuccessful attempt to convince a senior Naval commander to give them another contract.

Burke allegedly implied that he had no role in awarding the contract, and that his discussions with Kim and Messenger didn’t start until after the contract started.

He was later hired by the company in October 2022, with a $500,000 salary and $100,000 in stock options after retiring from the Navy.

Burke has been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and performing acts affecting a personal financial interest and concealing material facts from the U.S., according to the DOJ.

He could face 30 years in prison if convicted.

Kim and Messenger were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery and could face 20 years in prison.

Burke made his initial court appearance in Miami on Friday and his attorney said he intends to clear his name at trial.

"I think a jury will see through this," defense attorney Timothy Parlatore said. "There was no connection between this contract and his employment. The math just doesn’t make sense that he would give them this relatively small contract for that type of a job offer."

Rear Adm. Ryan Perry said in a statement the Navy has fully cooperated with the investigation.

He added, "We take this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate with the Department of Justice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.