Last Update November 29, 2015

Rescued sea turtle Solstice catching ride from Oregon to California on Coast Guard flight

By | Associated Press
    Solstice, a rescued endangered olive ridley sea turtle, lies in a crate as she arrives Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in Coronado, Calif. The turtle, who was rescued from frigid Northwest waters and treated at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Ore., caught a ride back to California Tuesday on a Coast Guard training flight. The turtle was dehydrated with a body temperature 15 degrees below normal when she was found Dec. 21 on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington. She will undergo rehabilitation at Sea World in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (The Associated Press)

    Solstice, a rescued endangered olive ridley sea turtle, looks out from a crate as she arrives to Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in Coronado, Calif. Solstice, who was rescued from frigid Northwest waters and treated at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Ore., caught a ride back to California Tuesday on a Coast Guard training flight. The turtle was dehydrated with a body temperature 15 degrees below normal when she was found Dec. 21 on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington. She willl undergo rehabilitation at Sea World in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (The Associated Press)

    Evonne Mochon Collura, an aquarist at Oregon Coast Aquarium, rubs an ointment on the shell of Solstice, a rescued endangered olive ridley sea turtle, as she arrives Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in Coronado, Calif. The turtle, who was rescued from frigid Northwest waters and treated at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Ore., caught a ride back to California Tuesday on a Coast Guard training flight. The turtle was dehydrated with a body temperature 15 degrees below normal when she was found Dec. 21 on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington. She will undergo rehabilitation at Sea World in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (The Associated Press)

NEWPORT, Ore. – A sea turtle that was rescued from frigid Northwest waters and treated at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is catching a ride back to California on a Coast Guard training flight.

The aquarium says the endangered olive ridley turtle named Solstice is being airlifted Tuesday on a Coast Guard C-130 and will complete her rehabilitation at SeaWorld in San Diego.

Solstice was dehydrated with a body temperature 15 degrees below normal when she was found Dec. 21 on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington.

With the approval of the Fish and Wildlife, Solstice will be released this summer in warmer waters where turtles typically range.

At least five other turtle caught in cold currents this winter were stranded and died on the coast of Washington and Oregon.