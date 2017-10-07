Reports: Strengthening Hurricane Nate bares down on US Gulf Coast



Hurricane Nate strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Friday night and is expected to make landfall late Saturday evening or Saturday night, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The storm could strengthen to a Category 2 prior to making landfall somewhere along the coast of southern Mississippi.

Impacts along the Gulf Coast will start as soon as Saturday evening, with storm surge possibly reaching 5 to 8 feet, according to Pydynowski.

“There could be wind gusts approaching 100 miles per hour in a small area near the point of landfall right along the coast,” Pydynowski said. “Certainly, enough to do some structural damage and cause power outages.”

1:27 p.m. CDT Saturday: Category 1 Hurricanes are still able to cause property damage, push down trees and lead to power outages. The National Hurricane Center now forecasts Hurricane Nate to have maximum sustained winds of 105 mph by landfall tonight.



1:08 p.m. CDT Saturday: Gas stations are already out of gas in Biloxi, Mississippi and possibly surrounding areas.



12:46 p.m. CDT Saturday: Early voting wrapped up sooner than scheduled in parts of Louisiana due to Hurricane Nate.



9:47 a.m. CDT Saturday: Power companies deploying trucks ahead of Hurricane Nate.



8:38 a.m. CDT Saturday: The National Hurricane Center issued an intermediate advisory.

The advisory listed a hurricane warning in effect for portions of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Alabama. A storm surge warning was is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa and Walton county line in Florida.