Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Remains of US Army corporal killed in WW2 identified, will be buried in Tennessee hometown

Remains recovered from burned-out tank were disinterred, sent to lab for DNA analysis

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The remains of a U.S. Army corporal who was killed in Germany during World War II have been identified and will be buried in his Tennessee hometown, officials said Thursday.

Joe A. Vinyard, 23, was assigned to Company A, 774th Tank Battallion as a crew member on a tank in December 1944, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release.

Vinyard was engaged in battle with German forces near Gey, Germany, when his tank was destroyed by shelling. When his crew regrouped, Vinyard was missing. The U.S. War Department issued a presumptive finding of death in April 1946.

TENNESSEE DEPUTY SHOT, WOUNDED DURING STANDOFF EXPECTED TO RECOVER

Fox News Tennessee graphic

A World War II soldier's remains have been identified and will be buried in Tennessee hometown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A set of unidentified remains recovered from a burned-out tank in Gey that had been buried in Belgium were disinterred in 2021 and sent to a U.S. laboratory for anthropological and DNA analysis. The statement said Vinyard was accounted for on Sept. 9, 2022.

Vinyard’s burial will be held on a date to be determined in Maryville, Tennessee, according to the statement.