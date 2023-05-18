Tennessee deputy shot, wounded during standoff expected to recover

A Tennessee deputy who responded to a call at a home early Thursday has been shot and wounded, a sheriff said.

The deputy was shot in the chest during a standoff at the home in Lynnville, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton told news outlets. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover because he was wearing a bulletproof vest, Helton said.

Authorities continued to negotiate, and a male inside the home surrendered, authorities said.

Further details were not immediately released.