Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee deputy shot, wounded during standoff expected to recover

TN male inside the home surrendered after authorities continued to negotiate

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Tennessee deputy who responded to a call at a home early Thursday has been shot and wounded, a sheriff said.

The deputy was shot in the chest during a standoff at the home in Lynnville, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton told news outlets. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover because he was wearing a bulletproof vest, Helton said.

TENNESSEE SHERIFF SUSPECTS DRUG OVERDOSE IN DEATHS OF 2 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Fox News Tennessee graphic

A deputy was shot and wounded Thursday during a standoff is expected to recover. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities continued to negotiate, and a male inside the home surrendered, authorities said.

Further details were not immediately released.