Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Red flag fire warnings over CA winds canceled as storm system dies down

California officials backed down on previous warnings of Santa Ana wind-induced wildfires

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend.

Southern California Edison's website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs.

CA OFFICIALS WARN OF FIRES, DAMAGING GUSTS AS SANTA ANA WINDS APPROACH

California officials warned of increased wildfire risks due to seasonal Santa Ana winds, though those warnings were retracted Friday.

California officials warned of increased wildfire risks due to seasonal Santa Ana winds, though those warnings were retracted Friday. (Fox News)

Electricity for thousands of customers in Riverside and Ventura counties was cut on Thanksgiving Day to prevent wildfires caused by wind damage to power lines and electrical infrastructure.

SANTA ANA WINDS: WHAT ARE THEY?

No major fires were reported during the latest Santa Ana wind event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most extreme gusts reached 99 miles per hour in mountains north of Los Angeles, and 88 miles per hour on a San Diego County peak, the National Weather Service said.