Rare half-male, half-female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania: report

A rare half-male, half-female cardinal was first spotted in Pennsylvania a few weeks ago, a report said Thursday.

Bilateral gynandromorph is the name of the anomaly, according to National Geographic.

“This remarkable bird is a genuine male/female chimera,” said Daniel Hooper, a postdoctoral fellow at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, in an email to the outlet.

The half-vermillion, half-taupe bird that was seen in Erie has its colors split down the middle, according to the report.

Jeffrey and Shirley Caldwell, who have been attracting birds for 25 years with backyard feeders, saw the rare cardinal in the dawn redwood tree 10 yards from their home, the report said.

"Who knows, maybe we will be lucky enough to see a family in summer!" Shirley told the Geographic.

