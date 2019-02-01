Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Birds
Published

Rare half-male, half-female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania: report

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News

A rare half-male, half-female cardinal was first spotted in Pennsylvania a few weeks ago, a report said Thursday.

Bilateral gynandromorph is the name of the anomaly, according to National Geographic.

“This remarkable bird is a genuine male/female chimera,” said Daniel Hooper, a postdoctoral fellow at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, in an email to the outlet.

NEW YORK'S CENTRAL PARK IS NOW HOME TO A RARE AND COLORFUL MANDARIN DUCK

The half-vermillion, half-taupe bird that was seen in Erie has its colors split down the middle, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jeffrey and Shirley Caldwell, who have been attracting birds for 25 years with backyard feeders, saw the rare cardinal in the dawn redwood tree 10 yards from their home, the report said.

"Who knows, maybe we will be lucky enough to see a family in summer!" Shirley told the Geographic.

Click here for more from the National Geographic.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.