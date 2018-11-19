Rain could hinder search for victims of California wildfire

Rain in the forecast could bring relief for those working to tame a devastating Northern California fire and frustration for those searching for remains of victims.

The search for bodies or bone fragments left behind in the so-called Camp Fire took on new urgency Sunday.

Hundreds of searchers fanned out to poke through the ashen rubble in Paradise before rains can wash away signs of the dead or turn the dusty debris into a thick paste.

Authorities say at least 77 people have died in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Search teams in white coveralls, hard hats and masks used sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses while a cadaver dog sniffed for clues.