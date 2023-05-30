Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Rail service restored after landslide damage in southern California coastal city

Orange County landslide damaged historic building, threatened seaside tracks

Associated Press
Passenger rail service has been restored along a section of the Southern California coast a month after a landslide damaged a historic building and threatened seaside tracks.

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service and regional Metrolink trains resumed travel through the Orange County city of San Clemente during the Memorial Day weekend, both railroads announced on their websites.

California landslide

The City of San Clemente has shared this image revealing the aftermath of a landslide that occurred on April 27, 2023, causing significant damage to the western side of the Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente, California. (City of San Clemente via AP, File)

The move followed completion of emergency work to stabilize a slope that slid on April 27, damaging the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on a hilltop above a section of railroad tracks between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The landslide broke off the ocean view terrace at the Spanish Colonial Revival-style center, which was built in the late 1920s as the home of the city's founder. The center partially reopened last week.