Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Radio collared bobcat from Tucson research project found dead with bullet wound

$1,150 is being rewarded for information leading to the arrest of the bobcat killer

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A $1,150 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of a Tucson research project, according to authorities.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the bobcat was found fatally shot on Sept. 28.

Officials said the research project, which is partially funded by a state Game and Fish grant, is studying how bobcats use the wildlife-urban interface on the west side of Tucson.

PHOENIX POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION

A radio collared bobcat that was part of a Tucson research project was found dead. A reward is being offered for information leading to the killer.

A radio collared bobcat that was part of a Tucson research project was found dead. A reward is being offered for information leading to the killer.

Department officials said the maximum penalty for illegally killing wildlife is four months in jail and a $750 fine and civil penalties could also apply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Arizona Game and Fish Department manages managing more than 800 native wildlife species.