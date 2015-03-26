Raccoons chase, attack Washington state woman

A Washington state woman says she was attacked and bitten by raccoons after her dog chased several of the animals up a tree.

Michaela Lee had just finished jogging in Lakewood's Fort Steilacoom Park on Monday when her dog got loose. When she went to grab the dog's leash, several other raccoons started to scratch her legs, chased her for about 75 feet, knocked her down and bit her.

Neighbor Michael Parks tells The News Tribune he heard Lee screaming and saw her on the ground. He called 911. Two other neighbors also went to help. Lee says her American dingo dog began barking and helped drive the raccoons off.

The 28-year-old Lee was treated for about 16 puncture wounds and had numerous scratches.