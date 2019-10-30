Raccoons take shelter in Arkansas State University library

A library at Arkansas State University was overrun by a couple of furry friends who were apparently seeking shelter from a storm: raccoons.

A math tutor at the school, located in Jonesboro, said he saw at least two raccoons while on the third floor of the university's library on Sunday.

Bill Smith, a communications official for the school, told KAIT-TV "there were probably two or three raccoons."

"Our facility management folks were alerted by the library staff and they came out last night and humanely trapped them,” he said. “With all the rain we have in the area, these streams that are near the library, then we have woods that are also near the library that rising water has driven some of the wild-life out."

The official quipped about the raccoons: "In this case, they weren’t just looking for higher ground, they were looking for some higher learning as well."

Smith said the nocturnal creatures were released back into the wild.

