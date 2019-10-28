Tennessee man killed while trying to save pet dog from severe storm

A Tennessee man died Saturday after he was hit by a falling tree during a severe storm as he reportedly tried to save his dog.

Ray Wood, 63, of Adamsville, ran outside his home, roughly 105 miles east of Memphis, "to retrieve a family pet when a tree fell on him," his family said. Wood died of his injuries.

KANSAS MAN MOVES INTO ANIMAL SHELTER TO HELP GET DOG ADOPTED

The man was said to be a "beloved member of the community," the Tennessee River Valley News reported. Wood's daughter also described him online as "a man of God ... [whose] soul went to Heaven."

The 63-year-old used to serve as "band dad and pit crew leader" of the Adamsville Junior/Senior High School, according to a Facebook post from the group. The band said Wood "was the nicest, most generous man."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our hearts are broken over his loss and for his family," the post continued. "He will be so deeply missed by us and the community for which he had a heart of serving."

The small Tennessee town suffered major damage from the storms, which brought severe winds through the area over the weekend, left schools closed Monday and Tuesday, and pushed McNairy County Mayor Larry Smith to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.