Puget Sound plane crash search for survivors continues

Mutiny Bay saw the float plane crash on Sunday afternoon, leaving 1 dead and 9 missing

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Coast Guard responds to plane crash near Seattle, Washington Video

Coast Guard responds to plane crash near Seattle, Washington

A float plane with eight adults and one child on board crashed on Sunday in Mutiny Bay, which is about 30 miles north of Seattle, according to the Coast Guard.

One person was killed, and nine people are still missing after a seaplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay off of the Washington state coast. 

The U.S. Coast Guard said that temporary flight restrictions had been established by the Federal Aviation Administration, with first-light searches set to resume on Monday by aircraft and crews.

Two Coast Guard cutters, USCGC Osprey and USCGC Blue Shark, searched throughout the evening.

The Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff and S. Whidbey Fire/EMS were on the scene.

(Becky Wright)

A surface safety zone had been placed around the scene of the crash to aid in search efforts.

The seaplane was en route from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport. 

The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. local time that a float plane had crashed with nine adults and one child aboard. 

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The town of Friday Harbor in the state of Washington.

The town of Friday Harbor in the state of Washington. (Photo by: Giulio Andreini/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Portland's FOX 12 said authorities reported recovering one of the missing victims at around 5:45 p.m.

FOX 13 Seattle reported that initial calls to 911 indicated the plane had landed nose-first into the water and that people living miles away reported hearing a loud boom.

"It sounded like dynamite went off," Rick Rasmussen, who was on the beach with his wife when the plane went down, told the station.

A view of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island in Washington. 

A view of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island in Washington.  (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

FOX 13 was able to track the plane to a charter flight company called Northwest Seaplanes and reported that debris had been taken from the wreckage amidst fast-moving waters.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter and that it was investigating the crash. 

