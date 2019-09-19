Puerto Rico Police Department Agent Alfred Zanyet-Perez, father of 8, had memorable laugh and work ethic

Working undercover has a well-earned reputation as one of the most dangerous assignments in law enforcement — and that's particularly true when the case involves narcotics.

On Feb. 15, Alfred Zanyet-Perez, a 52-year-old father of eight and an agent with the Puerto Rico Police Department, was engaged in just such a perilous operation outside a San German store when things went sideways. A gun suddenly poked out the window of a passing car and someone inside the vehicle began spraying bullets in the direction of Zanyet-Perez. When the gunfire stopped, the undercover agent was dead.

The death of the man whom fellow cops called "Freddy" reverberated throughout the law enforcement community on Puerto Rico and with police officers beyond it. Cops from all over filled social media pages with condolences and expressed gratitude for his service, during which he paid the ultimate price.

A neighbor, Ileana Alin, left condolences on the comments page of Law Enforcement Today's website and also provided a sense of just how much the agent meant, not only to those he served and with whom he worked, but to those who knew him outside his official capacity.

"An excellent neighbor, friend and human being," Alin wrote. "I will never forget your peculiar way of laughing, your stories and the mongos jokes. We witnessed all the sacrifices that you and [your wife] Maritza made to push forward your family. I hope you get all the honors you deserve. Undercover Agent Alfred Sanyet 'Freddy,' may your soul rest in peace and much strength for the family. Still not believing it."

