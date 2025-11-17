Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlotte, Raleigh, Piedmont

Protesters scream 'Get the f--- out of my city!' at federal agents during immigration raid

Border Patrol and Homeland Security agents faced fierce resistance during Operation Charlotte's Web targeting criminal illegal immigrants

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
'Get out of my city!' Protesters confront Border Patrol during DHS operation in Charlotte

‘Get out of my city!’ Protesters confront Border Patrol during DHS operation in Charlotte

Protesters clashed with federal agents in Charlotte, North Carolina, during Operation Charlotte’s Web, shouting and blowing whistles as officers searched for a man in a wooded area. (Video by Oliya Scootercaster  - FreedomNewsTV)

Screaming and whistles filled a wooded stretch of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday as protesters surrounded federal agents carrying out Operation Charlotte’s Web, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mission aimed at arresting people with criminal immigration warrants.

DHS said Friday it had "surged law-enforcement resources" into the city to capture "criminal illegal aliens terrorizing Americans." Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the effort was meant to "remove public-safety threats and restore order."

By Saturday afternoon, video from the scene showed furious residents shouting, "Get the f--- out of my city!" as Border Patrol and Homeland Security agents pushed through trees amid the operation. 

"F--- you! Get out!" one protester screamed, waving his arms toward a group of agents in tactical gear. Another yelled, "Our city — not yours! 

A woman holding a phone yells toward federal agents in a wooded area during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of a confrontation with Border Patrol and Homeland Security officers on Nov. 16, 2025.

A protester shouts at federal agents during a Homeland Security operation in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 16, 2025. Demonstrators confronted Border Patrol and Homeland Security officers as they searched for a man during Operation Charlotte’s Web, a federal immigration enforcement mission. (Oliya Scootercaster (FreedomNewsTV))

CHARLOTTE PROMISES TO RESIST PENDING FEDERAL IMMIGRATION RAIDS: 'CAMPAIGN OF TERROR'

An agent, holding up a gas canister, turned and shouted back, "This is tear gas! Stop following us!"

In another tense moment captured on video, an agent identifying himself as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tried to calm the crowd as protesters surrounded him with phone cameras rolling.

Female protester: "How do you know they’re illegal before you cuff them? That’s a Fourth Amendment violation!"

HSI agent: "Our job here is to protect the folks doing enforcement. We’re bound by what’s reasonable under the law."

Female protester: "You’re detaining people who sell flowers, man. Families. That’s not a threat."

HSI agent: "I understand your frustration. But this isn’t a conversation when everyone’s screaming at each other."

The back-and-forth continued for several minutes until the agent walked away to another agent setting up a drone.

WATCH: Protester confronts HSI agent over immigration arrests during Charlotte operation

Protester confronts HSI agent over immigration arrests during Charlotte operation Video
A Border Patrol agent wearing gear holds a tear gas canister while walking through a wooded area scattered with branches during a Homeland Security operation in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 16, 2025.

A Border Patrol agent holds a tear gas canister while moving through a wooded area during Operation Charlotte’s Web in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 16, 2025. Federal officers with Homeland Security and Border Patrol clashed with protesters as they searched for a man during the immigration enforcement mission. (Oliya Scootercaster (FreedomNewsTV))

CHARLOTTE BRACES FOR FEDERAL IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT AS MURDER RATE RISES 200% IN UPTOWN AREA

At one point, a protester yelled, "Seventy percent of the people you grab are non-violent!" Another shouted, "You’re tearing families apart for nothing!"

Operation Charlotte's Web comes as the city faces intensifying scrutiny over violent crime.

Federal Agents Conduct Illegal Immigration Crack Down In Charlotte, North Carolina

Department of Homeland Security Investigations Officers operate a drone in search of two individuals who fled the scene after being stopped while selling flowers on the side of the road on November 16, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

Homicides and aggravated assaults have risen sharply this year, prompting Republican lawmakers to urge Democratic Gov. Josh Stein to deploy the National Guard. For now, the governor has resisted that call from Republican lawmakers, and local officials have argued that public safety remains a local responsibility.

"Recently, the city faced eight homicides in seven days. The murder rate in uptown Charlotte is now 200% higher than it was a year ago," a letter from a trio of Republican lawmakers said. "According to the Fraternal Order of Police, aggravated assaults involving knives or guns have risen from 86 in 2024 to 111 in 2025, and personal strong-arm robberies have increased from 26 to 31 in the same period."

Skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina

A photo of lit buildings forming the skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrea Evangelo-Giamou / EyeEm via Getty Images)

Charlotte is a racially diverse city of more than 900,000 residents, including more than 150,000 who are foreign-born, the Associated Press reported, citing local officials. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
