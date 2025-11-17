Protesters scream 'Get the f--- out of my city!' at federal agents during immigration raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Screaming and whistles filled a wooded stretch of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday as protesters surrounded federal agents carrying out Operation Charlotte’s Web, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mission aimed at arresting people with criminal immigration warrants.

DHS said Friday it had "surged law-enforcement resources" into the city to capture "criminal illegal aliens terrorizing Americans." Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the effort was meant to "remove public-safety threats and restore order."

By Saturday afternoon, video from the scene showed furious residents shouting, "Get the f--- out of my city!" as Border Patrol and Homeland Security agents pushed through trees amid the operation.

"F--- you! Get out!" one protester screamed, waving his arms toward a group of agents in tactical gear. Another yelled, "Our city — not yours!

An agent, holding up a gas canister, turned and shouted back, "This is tear gas! Stop following us!"

In another tense moment captured on video, an agent identifying himself as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tried to calm the crowd as protesters surrounded him with phone cameras rolling.

Female protester: "How do you know they’re illegal before you cuff them? That’s a Fourth Amendment violation!"

HSI agent: "Our job here is to protect the folks doing enforcement. We’re bound by what’s reasonable under the law."

Female protester: "You’re detaining people who sell flowers, man. Families. That’s not a threat."

HSI agent: "I understand your frustration. But this isn’t a conversation when everyone’s screaming at each other."

The back-and-forth continued for several minutes until the agent walked away to another agent setting up a drone.

At one point, a protester yelled, "Seventy percent of the people you grab are non-violent!" Another shouted, "You’re tearing families apart for nothing!"

Operation Charlotte's Web comes as the city faces intensifying scrutiny over violent crime.

Homicides and aggravated assaults have risen sharply this year, prompting Republican lawmakers to urge Democratic Gov. Josh Stein to deploy the National Guard. For now, the governor has resisted that call from Republican lawmakers, and local officials have argued that public safety remains a local responsibility.

"Recently, the city faced eight homicides in seven days. The murder rate in uptown Charlotte is now 200% higher than it was a year ago," a letter from a trio of Republican lawmakers said. "According to the Fraternal Order of Police , aggravated assaults involving knives or guns have risen from 86 in 2024 to 111 in 2025, and personal strong-arm robberies have increased from 26 to 31 in the same period."

Charlotte is a racially diverse city of more than 900,000 residents, including more than 150,000 who are foreign-born, the Associated Press reported, citing local officials. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.