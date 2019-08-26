Prostitute arrested in death of Cipriani Dolci’s Andrea Zamperoni, cops say

Cops have charged a Queens prostitute with the overdose death of Cipriani Dolci head chef Andrea Zamperoni — and she’s been linked to the deaths of at least two other “clients” who also got fed deadly fentanyl-laced drugs during alleged meetups with her, according to law enforcement sources and court documents.

The 41-year-old femme fatale, Angelina Barini, is accused of providing a lethal dose of fentanyl and some unknown substance to Zamperoni, which caused him to overdose inside the Kamway Lodge & Tavern in Elmhurst early last week.

She faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl in connection to the ritzy chef’s death, federal authorities said Monday.

The toxicology report is still pending, but Barini is suspected of taking out two other Johns with deadly mixes of the synthetic opioid, which she allegedly combined with meth and cocaine, court papers say.

Barini, who was arrested last week, appeared in court on Monday afternoon and said very little when speaking to the judge — telling him “yes, sir” and “yes, your honor” when questioned. She wore a loose-fitting sweater and baggy grey sweatpants, and did not enter a plea.

Cops had busted Barini at the Kamway Lodge when they discovered Zamperoni’s body last Wednesday. Officers came to the chef’s room in the boarding house around 8:30 p.m. and encountered the stench of decay masked with incense when Barini opened the door, court documents say.

“In the corner of the room, law enforcement authorities noticed what appeared to be a garbage can with bed linens stuffed inside and what appeared to be a bare, human foot sticking out of the bed linens,” the docs say.

Barini told cops “she did not do it, her pimp made her do it and it was not her” but later admitted to providing the chef drugs, court documents say. The pimp, whose name was not known, allegedly would not let her call the police and discussed cutting up the body to hide what happened, according to the complaint.

Barini is accused of supplying the fatal doses of drugs to the other two Johns back in July, according to the complaint. Jean-Alessandro Silvero died at a Woodside motel July 11 as a result of fentanyl intoxication, according to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

His mother, Norrele Silvero described her son’s death at the hands of a prostitute as a “bad dream.”

“It’s still surreal at this point,” she said, speaking after Barini’s court appearance Monday. “Difficult for a mom to see this event right in front of our faces.”

The third victim’s identity was unknown.

Barini’s public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.