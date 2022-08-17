Progress made in closing Yuma border wall gaps using shipping containers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The governor of Arizona says he’s "had enough."

On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced he would permit construction to finish the border wall in Yuma using shipping containers to close the gaps.

Sixty double-stacked shipping containers with razor wire are a temporary solution.

One of the main gaps near the Morales Dam was partially closed as of Tuesday, although Fox News witnessed some migrants still crossing in between construction.

YUMA LAW ENFORCEMENT OVERWHELMED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: 'ABSOLUTE CHAOS'

"This is part of the state's reaction of waiting for a year and a half for the federal government to do something," Mayor Douglas Nicholls said, "because it is the federal government's responsibility to control the border in whatever form and fashion that would be when you have ever-increasing numbers and record setting numbers and the federal government not really doing anything to prevent it."

Yuma experienced a record surge of undocumented immigrants last December, 1,200 a day at its peak.

ARIZONA BORDER CROSSINGS STILL HIGH DESPITE TITLE 42 RULING

"The last six months the hospital has spent over $20 million on migrant care but has received no funding from the federal government in order to pay that back, so that means the citizens of Yuma end up paying that in their bills when they engage the hospital for care," Nicholls said.

The shipping containers aren't as tall as the existing 30-foot wall, but they are extremely hot. A warning on them reads "peligro superficie caliente" – or "danger hot surface."

"People find ways up and around them and over them," the mayor said. "But this being two walls of steel, very substantial physical presence, I think will have a good impact on what it's intended to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The containers will be welded shut to prevent anyone from living inside.

In late July, President Biden announced his approval of a plan to close some gaps in the Yuma border wall, despite saying while running for president that "not another foot" of wall would be built.