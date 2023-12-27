Pro-Palestinian protesters block main entrance to LAX on busy travel day, cops making arrests

Protesters supporting Palestinians will be facing criminal charges after disrupting traffic at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport on Wednesday morning, causing authorities to declare an unlawful assembly.

A dozen demonstrators had been detained just after 10 a.m. local time, FOX 11 LA reported, adding that they will face charges, including riot and attack on a police officer.

The local station added that the demonstrators held signs bearing slogans such as "Free Palestine," and "Ceasefire is not enough."

One reporter live on the scene noted that a similar situation was unfolding in New York City, with the protests appearing to be a "coordinated nationwide event." Video making its rounds on social media shows travelers during the busy holiday season pushing through protesters with their luggage in attempts to make their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

IRAN AND HAMAS ARGUE OVER CREDIT FOR OCT. 7 TERROR ATTACKS: 'LOOKING TO WASH BLOOD AWAY WITH BLOOD'

"They pulled barricades into the streets to block cars," Fox News's Bill Melugin, who was watching it all unfold live from a SkyFOX feed, posted on X. He added that police appeared to be retaking control of the main airport entrance and chasing the protesters away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on X that they were aware of the protest, and urged people to avoid the area due to the traffic impact.

"Centry Blvd entrance @flyLAXairport is being impacted," Los Angeles Airport Police tweeted. "Please use other alternate entrance off Sepúlveda Blvd."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.