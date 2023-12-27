Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

Pro-Palestinian protesters block main entrance to LAX on busy travel day, cops making arrests

Protest at LAX disrupts traffic, results in criminal charges

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Pro-Palestine protesters block traffic near LAX entrance Video

Pro-Palestine protesters block traffic near LAX entrance

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday morning after chaos ensued when a group of pro-Palestine protesters blocked traffic outside the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport, FOX 11 reports. (Credit: FOX 11 LA)

Protesters supporting Palestinians will be facing criminal charges after disrupting traffic at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport on Wednesday morning, causing authorities to declare an unlawful assembly.

A dozen demonstrators had been detained just after 10 a.m. local time, FOX 11 LA reported, adding that they will face charges, including riot and attack on a police officer.

The local station added that the demonstrators held signs bearing slogans such as "Free Palestine," and "Ceasefire is not enough."

One reporter live on the scene noted that a similar situation was unfolding in New York City, with the protests appearing to be a "coordinated nationwide event." Video making its rounds on social media shows travelers during the busy holiday season pushing through protesters with their luggage in attempts to make their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport. 

IRAN AND HAMAS ARGUE OVER CREDIT FOR OCT. 7 TERROR ATTACKS: 'LOOKING TO WASH BLOOD AWAY WITH BLOOD'

Protesters at LAX

The protesters are said to be a part of the Free Palestine Movement, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. (FOX 11 LA)

LAX logo

Air traffic is seen on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 25, 2022. Los Angeles Police Department said they were aware of the protest, and asked people to stay away due to the traffic impact. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

"They pulled barricades into the streets to block cars," Fox News's Bill Melugin, who was watching it all unfold live from a SkyFOX feed, posted on X. He added that police appeared to be retaking control of the main airport entrance and chasing the protesters away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on X that they were aware of the protest, and urged people to avoid the area due to the traffic impact.

"Centry Blvd entrance @flyLAXairport is being impacted," Los Angeles Airport Police tweeted. "Please use other alternate entrance off Sepúlveda Blvd."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.