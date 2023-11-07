Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Pro-life activist Mark Houck files lawsuit against Biden DOJ over arrest

Houck was forcibly arrested at home in front of his children in 2022 after alleged altercation outside Planned Parenthood clinic

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
The DOJ is declaring people of faith 'enemies of the state': Mark Houck Video

The DOJ is declaring people of faith 'enemies of the state': Mark Houck

Mark Houck, pro-life activist who raided by the FBI, discusses the DOJ allegedly targeting Catholics on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

A Catholic activist is suing the Justice Department after federal authorities arrested him in his home over a previous altercation outside a Planned Parenthood.

Pro-life activist Mark Houck filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department on Wednesday, seeking restitution for what it called "a faulty investigation" and "excessive force" after a SWAT team of around 25 people arrested him in front of his children.

"These government agents intentionally sought to assault Mr. Houck and deprive him of his Fourth Amendment rights by using excessive force to arrest him on non-violent charges when he had not threatened law enforcement, did not own a gun, and had offered to turn himself into authorities if indicted," the lawsuit, filed by law firm Graves Garrett LLC, read.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST MARK HOUCK DETAILS SHOCKING PLANNED PARENTHOOD ENCOUNTER FOLLOWING ACQUITTAL

Mark Houck

Pro-life activist Mark Houck is pictured speaking to Fox News after jury acquits him in Planned Parenthood incident on 'Hannity.' (Fox News)

The Biden administration alleged Houck violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which criminalizes using force with the intent to injure, intimidate and interfere with clinic workers, Fox News previously reported. Houck pleaded not guilty to the federal charges last year after the FBI arrested him at his home in rural Pennsylvania last week in connection to the alleged altercation with an abortion escort outside a clinic in October 2021. Houck claimed he was defending his son.

He was acquitted on Jan. 30.

PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST MARK HOUCK PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES AFTER FBI ARREST

Mark Houck walking outside of court

Pro-life activist Mark Houck, second from left, leaves federal court in Philadelphia after pleading not guilty to two counts associated with an alleged attack of an escort outside an abortion clinic in 2021. (Fox News Channel)

Houck and his wife Ryan-Marie have claimed since the arrest that the FBI was unnecessarily aggressive and threatening while taking Houck into custody.

"They said they were going to break in if he didn't open it," Ryan-Marie previously told Catholic News Agency, "and then they had about five guns pointed at my husband, myself and basically at my kids." 

FBI Philadelphia previously claimed that Houck's portrayals of Houck’s arrest were inaccurate.

Mark Houck with his family near a beach

Photo of pro-life Pennsylvania activist Mark Houck with his family.  (Thomas More Society)

Houck is seeking $1.1 million in damages and claimed the lawsuit "seeks to hold the DOJ and the FBI accountable for their investigative and law enforcement officers’ tortious conduct against him."

Fox News Digital's Maria Lencki, Danielle Wallace and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

