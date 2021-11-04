Pro-choice college students avoid 'my body, my choice' arguments for vaccine mandates

University of Florida students who identify as being both pro-choice on the issue of abortion and supporters of coronavirus vaccine mandates were asked if they approve of vaccine mandates.

In a video released Thursday by the website Campus Reform, the female students who have a pro-choice stance on abortion are seen saying "I don’t think that I have a right to force my decision on someone else’s body," "You never know the circumstances that people are going through," and "The truth is that no one is in your body but you and it’s your life that you have to live."

When asked by a reporter for their thoughts on government vaccine mandates, nearly all indicate approval, with one of the students saying "I guess I am more for a mandate if it is in support of the general health of the population."

Another comes out against the mandate, saying "because like I said you can’t tell me what to do... you can’t be pro-choice and not approve of people’s choices."

But when the students in favor of the mandates are then asked to explain being both pro-choice and pro-mandate, their opinions vary.

"So then what happened to the ‘my body, my choice’ argument in that situation?" a Campus Reform reporter asks one student.

"I mean I guess, yeah, it does sound contradicting, and I wouldn’t disagree with someone who brought that to my attention," she responds.

Another student says "If I’m here saying ‘my body my choice’ for abortion it also would go with a vaccine mandate," while a third declares "we are all adults here pretty much, we can make the decision.

"What we want to, whether or not if we want to get vaccinated, if we want to get the abortion, it is your body your choice," that student adds.

"Isn’t the government telling you what to put in your body at least?" the reporter asks one student.

"Yes, but I disagree with your opinion," she says.