Prizes will be awarded for longest, largest haul of pythons

Florida officials are announcing the top prizes in the state's public hunt for pythons.

The monthlong hunt ended Feb. 14. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will announce the total number of pythons caught at an awards ceremony Saturday.

Monetary prizes will be awarded for the longest python and for the largest haul of pythons.

Once researchers finished examining them, the hunters could reclaim their dead snakes.

About a third of the pythons have come to Brian Wood of All American Gator Products in Hollywood to be made into wallets, shoes, belts or handbags.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species that are having a devastating effect on native birds and mammals in the Everglades. They have even been found to eat alligators.