Arizona
Published

Pride flag hanging outside Arizona City Hall taken down and burned, police investigate

Tempe, AZ, officials have already replaced the Pride flag

Associated Press
Police were investigating Tuesday after someone took down and burned a Pride flag that was hanging outside Tempe City Hall.

City officials said they have already replaced the Pride flag and flagpole that was damaged and the Pride flag was the only one vandalized.

"This act of aggression does not represent our community," City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement. "Hate has no place in Tempe. We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone."

pride flag

A Pride flag waves on June 03, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. A Pride flag hanging outside the City Hall of Tempe, Arizona, has been vandalized.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

To commemorate Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, the city raised a Pride flag that has the City of Tempe logo on it at city facilities.

The flag was represented along with the American flag, the state flag and a Juneteenth flag for the month of June.

"We will not stand by while someone tries to threaten, bully and intimidate members of our community," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. "We will continue our efforts to make our city stronger, even more welcoming and even more inclusive. We support our LGBTQ+ community. We stand as one with them."

The incident comes as the Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency Tuesday for LGBTQ+ Americans, who the campaign says are facing extremist attempts to roll back their rights.