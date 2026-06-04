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Donald Trump

Albino buffalo nicknamed 'Donald Trump' becomes sensation at Bangladesh's national zoo for its blond hair

The pale, horned animal was rescued from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a local farmer noticed the likeness

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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A buffalo with a distinctive hairstyle is going viral for its resemblance to President Donald Trump.

The rare albino buffalo, nicknamed "Donald Trump," has become a sensation at Bangladesh’s national zoo thanks to its blond tuft of hair, which many say resembles the president’s signature look.

The animal first gained attention after a local farmer noticed the resemblance.

A video of the pale, horned buffalo quickly spread across social media, drawing crowds to a farm outside Dhaka where it was being kept.

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A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft kept in an enclosure at the national zoological park, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 29, 2026.

A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft is seen in an enclosure at the national zoological park, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajib Dhar)

The buffalo was originally sold and slated for slaughter during Eid al-Adha, the Muslim "Feast of Sacrifice," but government officials intervened and ordered the animal transferred to the national zoo in the capital.

Since arriving at the zoo, the buffalo has attracted large crowds and sparked debate over its unusual nickname.

Some visitors embraced the comparison.

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A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft stands in an enclosure at the national zoo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh,

A rare albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" has become a viral attraction at Bangladesh’s national zoo because of its distinctive blond hairstyle. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)

"There is a resemblance to Donald Trump in its eyes, hairstyle, and skin color," Mohammed Nasim, a student in Dhaka, told The Associated Press.

"And just as Donald Trump has a distinctive personality and lifestyle, this buffalo, after going viral, is now living a similar kind of life, enjoying a lot of attention and special treatment," he added.

According to local media reports, the exhibit initially featured a sign identifying the animal as "Donald Trump," though the sign has since been removed.

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A rare albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" has become a viral attraction in Bangladesh because visitors say its blond hairstyle resembles President Donald Trump. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The zoo’s curator was later fired, although officials have not publicly disclosed the reason for the dismissal.

As visitors crowded around the enclosure this week, many stopped to take photos and videos of the increasingly famous buffalo.

Others, however, said naming the animal after the president was inappropriate.

"Giving a farm animal the name of one of the world’s most influential leaders was certainly the wrong thing to do," local resident Mohammad Joynal Adedin told the AP.

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Still, Adedin made the trip to the zoo to see the buffalo for himself.

"It seems disrespectful," he added. "I think the farmer who did this made a poor decision."

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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