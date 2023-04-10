Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

As President Biden considers 2024 run, Americans weigh in on whether he should

While Biden has not formally announced his reelection bid, he says he plans to run

By Isabelle McDonnell , Megan Myers | Fox News
close
As Biden considers 2024 run, Americans weigh in on whether he should Video

As Biden considers 2024 run, Americans weigh in on whether he should

Americans walking in the nation's capital talked about whether President Biden should run for reelection in 2024 and who they prefer for a presidential candidate.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation's capital weighed in on whether President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024, with many sharing concerns about the chief executive's age.

"No, he's too old," Anthony of New York told Fox News. "He can't form a coherent sentence. I don't think he's fit to run."

AMERICANS SHARE IF BIDEN SHOULD RUN FOR REELECTION IN 2024. WATCH:

As Biden considers 2024 run, Americans weigh in on whether he should Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

But Medina of Washington, D.C., disagreed.

"He's the perfect choice right now," she said. "I stand for Biden."

Medina of Washington, D.C., says Biden should run for reelection in 2024.

Medina of Washington, D.C., says Biden should run for reelection in 2024. (Megan Myers / Fox News Digital )

FOX NEWS POLL: PRESIDENT BIDEN NEAR RECORD-LOW APPROVAL AMONG KEY GROUPS

Biden, 80, has not formally announced a reelection bid, but he said in an NBC interview on Monday that he plans to run. He entered the White House in January 2021 as the oldest presidential candidate to be elected and would leave office at the age of 86 should he complete a second term – and has said concerns about his age are "totally legitimate."

"I'm fine with Biden running," said Ann from Wisconsin. "I just wonder about his age and if he's going to make it another four years."

Biden's approval rating dipped to 38%, according to an AP/NORC survey of more than 1,000 adults published on March 23.

Biden's approval rating dipped to 38%, according to an AP/NORC survey of more than 1,000 adults published on March 23. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / File)

Michael of Virginia said Biden should run for reelection only "because the Democratic Party won't find anybody better."

BIDEN'S APPROVAL DROPS AS VAST MAJORITY OF AMERICANS WORRY ABOUT CRIME IN THEIR COMMUNITIES

Among Democratic primary voters polled, 52% said they want someone other than Biden as their party's presidential nominee, according to the Fox News poll published in March. Yet, 44% want Biden to be the nominee, up from 37% in February.

Only 32% of respondents said the president deserves a second term in the White House, according to a recent CNN survey. Sixty-seven percent said Biden doesn’t deserve to be reelected, up from 62% late last year.

AMERICANS GRADE PRESIDENT BIDEN'S PERFORMANCE ON A SCALE OF A TO F. WATCH:

'LOWER THAN F': Americans grade President Biden on his performance Video

"I feel like some younger people should start getting into office," Jacob from Maryland told Fox News. He said Biden should not run for reelection as the country needs a presidential candidate who will put "America at the forefront."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While a few Americans voiced support for Biden, they also told Fox News they would love a presidential bid from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"I'm a big fan of Pete Buttigieg," Medina said. "It's just amazing how he works and what he stands for."

To hear more Americans weigh in on Biden's possible bid for a second term, click here.